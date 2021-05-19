ECB’s de Guindos says credit still cheap at current yield level By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Luis de Guindos gives a statement during the second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Ministers for Economics and Financial Affairs in Berlin, Germany September 12, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone governments, households and companies can still borrow cheaply at the current level of bond yields, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday after a selloff in fixed-income markets in recent months.

“The present level of yields permits that the financing conditions of the governments as well as… for households and corporates are favourable,” de Guindos told a news conference.

Ten-year German yields, a benchmark for the euro zone, are at their highest level since mid-2019, holding not far below zero.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR