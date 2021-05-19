ECB’s de Guindos says credit still cheap at current yield level By Reuters



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone governments, households and companies can still borrow cheaply at the current level of bond yields, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday after a selloff in fixed-income markets in recent months.

“The present level of yields permits that the financing conditions of the governments as well as… for households and corporates are favourable,” de Guindos told a news conference.

Ten-year German yields, a benchmark for the euro zone, are at their highest level since mid-2019, holding not far below zero.