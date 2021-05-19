Earn NFTs watching TV, DAO pays $1M for Aoki and 3LAU track … and more By Cointelegraph

Nifty News: Earn NFTs watching TV, DAO pays $1M for Aoki and 3LAU track … and more
Blockchain-based streaming service Sator has developed a decentralized app that will enable users to earn NFTs, tokens and “other rewards” by watching TV and playing games.
While details are sparse on the exact amount of rewards users can receive, according to the website, NFTs awarded will be directly tied to amount of shows watched, and time spent engaging with puzzles and TV trivia on the app.
Jenny from the blockchain
Comedian Steve Harvey’s NFTs are no joke
WAX announces more partnerships for NFT drops
