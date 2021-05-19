Dollar holds fast before Fed, bitcoin crumbles on China risk

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar steadied against major
currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes, but bitcoin tumbled after China banned its financial
institutions from offering services related to cryptocurrency
assets.
The minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting due later on
Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate
hike is still in the distance.
Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in
Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how
quickly major economies may be forced to rein in their
accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the
dollar’s trend in the medium term.
“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of
inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at
Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite
high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests
the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.
Dollar selling may not last much longer.”
Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded
at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.
The British pound bought $1.4187, which was near
its strongest level since late February.
Article content
The euro was steady at $1.2231.
The dollar was little changed at 108.96 yen and
0.8974 Swiss franc.
Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in
April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than
a decade, raising fears the Fed will have to start raising
interest rates sooner than expected.
Fed policymakers have said the spike is temporary and
reiterated that they expect rates to remain low, which has taken
some steam out of the dollar, though not all are convinced by
the Fed’s line.
The dollar index against a basket of six major
currencies was quoted at 89.732, close to the lowest since late
February.
Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual
lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both
countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation
could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin tumbled
below the closely-watched $40,000-mark to a three-month low of
$39,000. Rival digital currency ether dropped by more
than 13% to $2,900, which is a two-week low.
Regulatory risk has emerged as a negative factor after China
banned its financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency
registration, trading, clearing, and settlement in a blow to
investors who were betting that digital assets will gain
mainstream status.
Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars
eased slightly as the Antipodeans struggled to break
Article content
through heavy technical resistance, but sentiment remains
positive due to rising commodity prices, some traders said.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0455 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2231 $1.2224 +0.06% +0.11% +1.2236 +1.2218
Dollar/Yen 108.9650 108.9050 +0.02% +5.46% +109.0700 +108.8900
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.8974 0.8977 -0.03% +1.44% +0.8985 +0.8972
Sterling/Dollar 1.4187 1.4189 -0.01% +3.84% +1.4199 +1.4180
Dollar/Canadian 1.2073 1.2061 +0.11% -5.18% +1.2080 +1.2062
Aussie/Dollar 0.7784 0.7791 -0.08% +1.19% +0.7797 +0.7779
NZ 0.7231 0.7239 -0.10% +0.71% +0.7246 +0.7226
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)
