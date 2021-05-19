Dollar holds fast before Fed, bitcoin crumbles on China risk

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar steadied against major

currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve

minutes, but bitcoin tumbled after China banned its financial

institutions from offering services related to cryptocurrency

assets.

The minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting due later on

Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate

hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in

Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how

quickly major economies may be forced to rein in their

accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the

dollar’s trend in the medium term.

“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of

inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at

Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite

high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests

the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.

Dollar selling may not last much longer.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded

at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound bought $1.4187, which was near

its strongest level since late February.