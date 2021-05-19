Dollar holds fast before Fed, bitcoin crumbles on China risk

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

May 19, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar steadied against major

currencies on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. Federal Reserve

minutes, but bitcoin tumbled after China banned its financial

institutions from offering services related to cryptocurrency

assets.

The minutes from the Fed’s most recent meeting due later on

Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate

hike is still in the distance.

Investors will also be scrutinizing consumer price data in

Britain and Canada later in the trading day to determine how

quickly major economies may be forced to rein in their

accommodative monetary policy, which holds the key to the

dollar’s trend in the medium term.

“I’m most concerned about the relative strength of

inflation,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at

Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

“The recent release of U.S. consumer prices printed quite

high. If Britain and Canada remain below that level, it suggests

the pace of normalization in the United States will be faster.

Dollar selling may not last much longer.”

Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback traded

at C$1.2076, close to its weakest since May 2015.

The British pound bought $1.4187, which was near

its strongest level since late February.

The euro was steady at $1.2231.

The dollar was little changed at 108.96 yen and

0.8974 Swiss franc.

Data last week showing U.S. consumer prices rose 4.2% in

April from a year earlier was the fastest increase in more than

a decade, raising fears the Fed will have to start raising

interest rates sooner than expected.

Fed policymakers have said the spike is temporary and

reiterated that they expect rates to remain low, which has taken

some steam out of the dollar, though not all are convinced by

the Fed’s line.

The dollar index against a basket of six major

currencies was quoted at 89.732, close to the lowest since late

February.

Expectations for policy tightening in Canada and the gradual

lifting of coronavirus restrictions in Britain have lifted both

countries’ currencies, but any suggestion of benign inflation

could help the greenback recoup some of its losses.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin tumbled

below the closely-watched $40,000-mark to a three-month low of

$39,000. Rival digital currency ether dropped by more

than 13% to $2,900, which is a two-week low.

Regulatory risk has emerged as a negative factor after China

banned its financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency

registration, trading, clearing, and settlement in a blow to

investors who were betting that digital assets will gain

mainstream status.

Elsewhere, the Australian and New Zealand dollars

eased slightly as the Antipodeans struggled to break

through heavy technical resistance, but sentiment remains

positive due to rising commodity prices, some traders said.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0455 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2231 $1.2224 +0.06% +0.11% +1.2236 +1.2218

Dollar/Yen 108.9650 108.9050 +0.02% +5.46% +109.0700 +108.8900

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8974 0.8977 -0.03% +1.44% +0.8985 +0.8972

Sterling/Dollar 1.4187 1.4189 -0.01% +3.84% +1.4199 +1.4180

Dollar/Canadian 1.2073 1.2061 +0.11% -5.18% +1.2080 +1.2062

Aussie/Dollar 0.7784 0.7791 -0.08% +1.19% +0.7797 +0.7779

NZ 0.7231 0.7239 -0.10% +0.71% +0.7246 +0.7226

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

Comments

