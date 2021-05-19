Dollar bounces after Fed minutes revives tapering discussion

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar bounced off three-month lows against European currencies on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting revealed there was more talk of tapering their bond purchase than investors had thought.

In the Fed minutes, several policymakers said that a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate “at some point” if the economic recovery continue to gain momentum.

That surprised investors given Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said right after that meeting last month that it is not time yet to begin discussing any change in policy.

“The minutes contained wordings that appear to seek to start discussion on tapering at an earlier timing than expected,” said Takafumi Yamawaki, head of fixed income research at JPMorgan.

“If the next jobs data due on June 3 is strong, markets will start bracing for the Fed making a specific mention on tapering at its next meeting in June.”

The euro slipped to $1.2174 from a three-month high of Wednesday’s $1.2245.

The dollar rose to 109.21 yen from a one-week low of 108.575 yen touched on Wednesday.

The British pound slipped to $1.4117 from above $1.42 earlier this week.

The dollar’s index bounced back from Wednesday’s three-month low to 90.209.