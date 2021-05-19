Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks

Article content
NEW YORK — The dollar gained ground on
Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak and bouncing off a
multi-month low following the release of the minutes from the
Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting.
In those minutes, a number of members of the U.S. Federal
Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that should
the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it would be
appropriate “at some point” to discuss tightening its
accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost.
“The big thing from the Fed minutes is the mention of
beginning of taper talks,” said Chris Gaffney, president of
world markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis. “Any mention of the Fed
stepping in and raising rates will have a major impact on the
dollar.”
Still, the minutes were from a meeting that occurred before
the release of key economic data, which showed further weakness
in the labor market and price spikes driven by a supply/demand
imbalance.
Since then, the Fed has repeatedly offered assurances that
surging prices in the near term will not translate to long-term
inflation.
“The Fed is generally singing from the same song sheet,
stating that inflation will be transitory,” Gaffney added. “In
general, they’ve done a good job of keeping a pretty unified
front.”
The dollar also benefited from a broad risk-off sentiment,
which saw the major U.S stock indexes slide and cryptocurrencies
plunge.
“When we saw the big move away from bitcoin, it was an
indication that investors are moving away from risk assets, and
that benefits the dollar,” Gaffney said. “It’s an indication of
flight to safety.”
Bitcoin briefly plunged to its lowest level since
January in the wake of China’s decision to ban financial and
payment institutions from providing digital currency services,
but pared its losses after some of its prominent backers
reiterated their support.
Rival cryptocurrency ethereum was last down 22%
at $2,623.
Gaffney believes digital currency investors should gird
their loins for more of the same.
“Crypto markets were ripe for a sell-off with the run-up
we’ve seen,” he said. “I expect to see more of the wild
roller-coaster ride that we’ve seen going forward.”
U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs in the wake of the
Fed minutes’ release.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of world currencies, was last up 0.52% at
90.254.
Meanwhile, pricing pressures were being felt elsewhere. UK
inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5% from a month
earlier, sparking similar concerns over longer-term inflation.
The British pound eased 0.58% against the dollar to
$1.4106.
Canada also released its latest inflation data, which showed
consumer prices jumping to an annual rate of 3.4%.
The greenback gained 0.64% against the Canadian dollar
to $1.214, but was still hovering near its weakest
level since May 2015.
The euro reversed course after touching its highest
level against the dollar since the beginning of January, falling
0.5% to $1.2164.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.25% to 109.26
.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 90.2540 89.8020 +0.52% 0.303% +90.2900 +89.6860
Euro/Dollar $1.2164 $1.2224 -0.50% +0.00% +$1.2245 +$1.2160
Dollar/Yen 109.2600 108.9050 +0.25% +0.00% +109.3300 +108.5750
Euro/Yen 132.89 133.10 -0.16% +0.00% +133.4400 +132.6500
Dollar/Swiss 0.9045 0.8977 +0.76% +0.00% +0.9047 +0.8970
Sterling/Dollar $1.4106 $1.4189 -0.58% +0.00% +$1.4200 +$1.4100
Dollar/Canadian 1.2138 1.2061 +0.64% +0.00% +1.2143 +1.2053
Aussie/Dollar $0.7717 $0.7791 -0.97% +0.00% +$0.7797 +$0.7711
Euro/Swiss 1.1003 1.0970 +0.30% +0.00% +1.1027 +1.0968
Euro/Sterling 0.8620 0.8612 +0.09% +0.00% +0.8643 +0.8610
NZ $0.7155 $0.7239 -1.16% +0.00% +$0.7246 +$0.7153
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.3250 8.2155 +1.28% +0.00% +8.3390 +8.2095
Euro/Norway 10.1286 10.0470 +0.81% +0.00% +10.1518 +10.0386
Dollar/Sweden 8.3669 8.2793 +0.60% +0.00% +8.3715 +8.2671
Euro/Sweden 10.1791 10.1181 +0.60% +0.00% +10.1872 +10.1201
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Julien
Ponthus; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)
