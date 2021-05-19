Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks

NEW YORK — The dollar gained ground on

Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak and bouncing off a

multi-month low following the release of the minutes from the

Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting.

In those minutes, a number of members of the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that should

the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it would be

appropriate “at some point” to discuss tightening its

accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost.

“The big thing from the Fed minutes is the mention of

beginning of taper talks,” said Chris Gaffney, president of

world markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis. “Any mention of the Fed

stepping in and raising rates will have a major impact on the

dollar.”

Still, the minutes were from a meeting that occurred before

the release of key economic data, which showed further weakness

in the labor market and price spikes driven by a supply/demand

imbalance.

Since then, the Fed has repeatedly offered assurances that

surging prices in the near term will not translate to long-term

inflation.

“The Fed is generally singing from the same song sheet,

stating that inflation will be transitory,” Gaffney added. “In

general, they’ve done a good job of keeping a pretty unified

front.”

The dollar also benefited from a broad risk-off sentiment,

which saw the major U.S stock indexes slide and cryptocurrencies

plunge.

“When we saw the big move away from bitcoin, it was an

indication that investors are moving away from risk assets, and

that benefits the dollar,” Gaffney said. “It’s an indication of

flight to safety.”

Bitcoin briefly plunged to its lowest level since

January in the wake of China’s decision to ban financial and

payment institutions from providing digital currency services,

but pared its losses after some of its prominent backers

reiterated their support.

Rival cryptocurrency ethereum was last down 22%

at $2,623.

Gaffney believes digital currency investors should gird

their loins for more of the same.

“Crypto markets were ripe for a sell-off with the run-up

we’ve seen,” he said. “I expect to see more of the wild

roller-coaster ride that we’ve seen going forward.”

U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs in the wake of the

Fed minutes’ release.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of world currencies, was last up 0.52% at

90.254.

Meanwhile, pricing pressures were being felt elsewhere. UK

inflation more than doubled in April to 1.5% from a month

earlier, sparking similar concerns over longer-term inflation.

The British pound eased 0.58% against the dollar to

$1.4106.

Canada also released its latest inflation data, which showed

consumer prices jumping to an annual rate of 3.4%.

The greenback gained 0.64% against the Canadian dollar

to $1.214, but was still hovering near its weakest

level since May 2015.

The euro reversed course after touching its highest

level against the dollar since the beginning of January, falling

0.5% to $1.2164.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.25% to 109.26

.

Currency bid prices at 3:07PM (1907 GMT)

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index 90.2540 89.8020 +0.52% 0.303% +90.2900 +89.6860

Euro/Dollar $1.2164 $1.2224 -0.50% +0.00% +$1.2245 +$1.2160

Dollar/Yen 109.2600 108.9050 +0.25% +0.00% +109.3300 +108.5750

Euro/Yen 132.89 133.10 -0.16% +0.00% +133.4400 +132.6500

Dollar/Swiss 0.9045 0.8977 +0.76% +0.00% +0.9047 +0.8970

Sterling/Dollar $1.4106 $1.4189 -0.58% +0.00% +$1.4200 +$1.4100

Dollar/Canadian 1.2138 1.2061 +0.64% +0.00% +1.2143 +1.2053

Aussie/Dollar $0.7717 $0.7791 -0.97% +0.00% +$0.7797 +$0.7711

Euro/Swiss 1.1003 1.0970 +0.30% +0.00% +1.1027 +1.0968

Euro/Sterling 0.8620 0.8612 +0.09% +0.00% +0.8643 +0.8610

NZ $0.7155 $0.7239 -1.16% +0.00% +$0.7246 +$0.7153

Dollar/Dollar

Dollar/Norway 8.3250 8.2155 +1.28% +0.00% +8.3390 +8.2095

Euro/Norway 10.1286 10.0470 +0.81% +0.00% +10.1518 +10.0386

Dollar/Sweden 8.3669 8.2793 +0.60% +0.00% +8.3715 +8.2671

Euro/Sweden 10.1791 10.1181 +0.60% +0.00% +10.1872 +10.1201

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Julien

Ponthus; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jonathan Oatis)

