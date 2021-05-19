Dollar advances as Fed minutes open door to future taper talks

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar gained ground on

Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak and bouncing off a

multi-month low following the release of the minutes from the

Fed’s most recent monetary policy meeting.

In those minutes, a number of members of the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said that should

the economic recovery continue to gain momentum, it would be

appropriate “at some point” to discuss tightening its

accommodative policy, giving the greenback a boost.

“The big thing from the Fed minutes is the mention of

beginning of taper talks,” said Chris Gaffney, president of

world markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis. “Any mention of the Fed

stepping in and raising rates will have a major impact on the

dollar.”

Still, the minutes were from a meeting that occurred before

the release of key economic data, which showed further weakness

in the labor market and price spikes driven by a supply/demand

imbalance.

Since then, the Fed has repeatedly offered assurances that

surging prices in the near term will not translate to long-term

inflation.

“The Fed is generally singing from the same song sheet,

stating that inflation will be transitory,” Gaffney added. “In