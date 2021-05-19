Dogs Detect Covid-19; Transmission After Vaccine: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — The vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership appear more effective in preventing people from becoming contagious, data suggest, and are helping some countries — such as Israel — quell the pandemic faster than others. Sniffer dogs may become a part of the fight after a study found they are able to detect Covid-19 in humans. Pakistan plans to reopen its tourism industry and outdoor restaurants to full capacity starting Monday. Serbia received a delivery of 440,000 vaccine doses from China to immunize its military. Fully vaccinated Amazon.com Inc. frontline employees in the U.S. won’t have to wear masks starting next week, unless required by state or local regulations. New York state, the original U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, reported its lowest infection rate since September. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases pass 164.4 million; deaths exceed 3.4 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.54 billion doses have been givenCDC mask advice driven by science, not hope of a vaccine boostChina is winning the race to vaccinate the world, for nowFrom Paris cafes to Roman gelato, Europe is finally waking upU.S. vaccine surge lifts region’s air-travel comeback past Asia

Article content Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. Pfizer Shot Can Be in Fridge for a Month (6:20 a.m. HK) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized storage of thawed, undiluted Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the refrigerator for as long as one month, according to a statement from the regulators. When initially authorized late last year, the shot had to be kept at ultracold temperatures, which limited its use in some areas that didn’t have access to the required storage technology. Previously, the shot could only be kept in a refrigerator for as long as five days. Regulators in Canada have issued a similar clearance. Some Shots Better at Cutting Transmission (6:02 a.m. HK) Data indicate mRNA vaccines are better at stopping people from becoming contagious, helping reduce onward transmission — an unexpected extra benefit as the first wave of Covid vaccines were intended to stop people from becoming very sick. Other vaccines, while effective in preventing acute illness or death from Covid, appear not to have this extra perk to the same degree. “This will be an increasing trend as countries start to realize that some vaccines are better than others,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in South Australia. While the use of any vaccine “is still better than nothing,” he said, some doses “may have little benefit in preventing spread, even if they reduce the risk of death or severe disease.”

Article content ImmunityBio Shot to Be Studied as Booster (5:25 p.m. NY) ImmunityBio Inc.’s hAd5 T-cell Covid-19 vaccine candidate is being considered as a booster shot in a study of almost 500,000 South African health workers who have received Johnson & Johnson’s inoculation. The health workers, the first people outside of much smaller studies to be vaccinated in South Africa, will need a booster, according to Glenda Gray, the co-lead of the South African studies. “It could be the universal boost that we are looking for,” she said. “Hopefully we will start in a couple of weeks.” Amazon Ends Mask Rule for Vaccinated Workers (2:15 p.m. NY) Amazon says that next week, fully vaccinated staffers in frontline jobs in the U.S. won’t have to wear masks, unless mandated by state or local regulations. Beginning on Monday, workers who are fully vaccinated and have a copy of their vaccine card won’t have to wear face coverings in the company’s warehouses and other logistics depots, Amazon said in a message to employees on Wednesday. Amazon, which employs about 1.3 million people, is the second-largest private sector employer in the U.S. behind Walmart Inc. The online retailer instituted its mask requirement in April 2020. Pennsylvania Voters Curb Governor’s Power (1 p.m. NY) Pennsylvania voters approved two ballot measures to curtail a governor’s authority during disaster declarations, a rebuke of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions.

Article content The proposed constitutional amendments, placed on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would let the state’s General Assembly end a disaster declaration without the governor’s approval, and shorten such declarations to 21 days from 90 days. Both measures drew about 54% of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns posted Wednesday on the Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s website. N.Y. Positivity Rate Falls to 1% (11 a.m. NY) The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate in New York state dropped to 1.06%, the lowest since Sept. 27, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. It was the 44th straight day of decline. Hospitalizations fell to 1,521, the fewest since Nov. 8. “New York is making tremendous strides in beating back Covid — our positivity rates are the lowest we’ve seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Cuomo said. The governor also announced that child-care facilities and summer camps must collect vaccination status for all staff and children, and implement daily health screenings. Children and staff over age 2 who aren’t fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, or sleeping. Separately, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would keep the mask mandate in place in municipal offices because there are vaccinated and unvaccinated people working together. He said the three measures tracked closely by the city — cases, deaths and hospitalizations — have all dropped below the city’s threshold. The closely watched hospitalization rate that has dropped below 1 per 100,000 residents.

Article content Over 70% of U.K. Adults Have Gotten 1 Dose (10:45 a.m. NY) More than 70% of U.K. adults have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care said, and about 40% of people are fully vaccinated. The country’s health services have administered 57.8 million vaccines as of May 18, an effort that began in December, according to a statement. The U.K. remains on track to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July, the agency said. Emergent Failed to Address Problems: Panel (10:10 a.m. NY) A probe by the U.S. Congress into Emergent BioSolutions Inc. found that the contract manufacturer failed to address deficiencies in vaccine production at its facilities despite warnings following a series of inspections in 2020. Emergent, which was tasked with manufacturing the underlying drug substance used in the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, has faced production setbacks after conflating the active ingredient used in the two vaccines. The error at its Baltimore plant in late February led it to discard 15 million doses worth of an ingredient used in the J&J shot, and has delayed the vaccine maker’s ability to supply the U.S. and world. Swiss Earmark Funds for Vaccines (9:11 a.m. NY) Switzerland has earmarked an additional 50 million francs ($55 million) for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. The government has already decided to order vaccines for 2022, and intends to extend business with developers Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership beyond that date to guard against emerging variants of the virus.

Article content Switzerland also wants to work with businesses and institutions of higher education to ensure that in the event of another pandemic, the country is well placed to develop and manufacture vaccines. Pakistan Relaxes Restrictions (9:01 a.m. NY) Pakistan will reopen the tourism sector and outdoor restaurants to full capacity starting on May 24, according to a statement. Educational institutions in districts with less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rates, as well as outdoor marriage ceremonies with a maximum of 150 people, will reopen on June 1. Dogs Sniff Out Covid From Sweat (8:25 a.m. NY) Dogs are able to detect Covid-19 in humans, a new study showed, paving the way for the broader use of sniffing canines in a global effort to contain the pandemic. The dogs’ detection reached 97% sensitivity in the French study, meaning that’s how well the canines could identify positive samples. The sensitivity rating beats that of many 15-minute antigen tests, which tend to be better at ruling out infection than at finding it. China Delivers Vaccines to Serbia (7:16 a.m. NY) Some 440,000 vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm were flown to Serbia, of which 240,000 were paid for and 200,000 were donated by China’s national defense ministry for inoculation of Serbia’s military. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

