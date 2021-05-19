Demi Lovato Fans Lovingly Praise Nonbinary Announcement

“I wish I had people like you to look up to when I was in my teens.”
Demi Lovato just came out as nonbinary and stated that their pronouns will be they/them moving forward.
Demi, who has previously talked about being queer and pansexual, made the announcement via social media and has already received tons of supportive comments on Instagram and Twitter.
Many fans are praising Demi for being an example to others who might be on their own coming-out journey:
Demi also had a response to anyone who might have negative things to say about their announcement.
“I know that not everybody is going to love that this is me and this is my truth.”
Consider this yet another reminder that questioning or mocking a person’s gender identity is never cool, even if you don’t agree with everything they say or do.
And if this is your first exposure to the term “nonbinary,” use this as a learning opportunity. Educate yourself!
