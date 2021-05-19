Home Entertainment Demi Lovato Fans Lovingly Praise Nonbinary Announcement

“I wish I had people like you to look up to when I was in my teens.”

Demi Lovato just came out as nonbinary and stated that their pronouns will be they/them moving forward.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi, who has previously talked about being queer and pansexual, made the announcement via social media and has already received tons of supportive comments on Instagram and Twitter.

Many fans are praising Demi for being an example to others who might be on their own coming-out journey:

Danica Roem is the first openly transgender person to be elected to U.S. political office.

what a beautiful thing it is to see someone live their entire truth. congrats u incredible beacon of light &amp; love, this is awesome. forever proud!! 🧡🦋 @ddlovato !!! https://t.co/Q2lPHGxhPM


When I came out as non-binary, I cried because of the intense joy that I felt.

Finding the words to tell the world how I see myself after a whole life of searching was ecstasy.

I relive that joy every time someone else finds those words too. Celebrating with Demi today💕 https://t.co/0ouelpTGfW


@ddlovato I’m Bisexual &amp; couldn’t be any prouder of another person ‘coming out’ into this scary ass world! 🙌

Thanks for sharing this personal news with us, the courage it must have taken is just melting my heart! 💗 Sending so much support to them @ddlovato

Much love coming ur way 😘❤


@ddlovato As a step-parent of a trans kid, I appreciate you sharing this, and I recognize how hard this is. Please know I’m so proud, and thank you for making it easier for our kids to just be themselves ❤️❤️❤️


@ddlovato YES!!! I recently came to the same conclusion about myself. I’m so proud of you, you’re amazing. Here’s to living openly and authentically 💛🤍💜🖤


Demi also had a response to anyone who might have negative things to say about their announcement.

this is what demi lovato said on their podcast about people who are going to think that they are coming out for “attention” !! they are so valid and i’m so proud of them 🥺


This video is from the first episode of Demi’s new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato. In response to negative comments they said, “I could leave my career today, I’m still going to identify as nonbinary tomorrow. For the first time I’m putting my well-being over my career.”

“I know that not everybody is going to love that this is me and this is my truth.”


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“I can’t shove it down or suppress it any longer, or I’ll end up where I did a few years ago and I never want to end up there again,” Demi added, referring to their 2018 overdose.

Consider this yet another reminder that questioning or mocking a person’s gender identity is never cool, even if you don’t agree with everything they say or do.

And if this is your first exposure to the term “nonbinary,” use this as a learning opportunity. Educate yourself!

With Demi Lovato coming out today, a lot of cis people are being exposed to the wonderful world of non-binary for the first time.

It’s probably confusing, and it’s okay to just *not* get it at first, so here’s some things I wish people understood about being non-binary ⬇️


