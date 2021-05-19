Currencies and stocks edge lower before Fed minutes

Article content

Most emerging market stocks and currencies edged lower on Wednesday as investors awaited cues on U.S. monetary policy from the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s recent meeting, which are likely to reiterate the bank’s dovish stance.

The MSCI’s index of emerging market stocks fell 0.2%, with Asian bourses weighing the most as a new wave of COVID-19 infections stoked fears of more restrictions.

The currencies index was flat, with the U.S. dollar trading steady ahead of the minutes from the Fed’s April meeting. Investors widely expect a reiteration of the bank’s dovish stance on inflation and steady interest rates for the near future.

“Yes, the minutes may confirm the Committee’s dovish stance, but following the spike in both headline and core inflation last Wednesday, some members appeared slightly more skeptical with regards to that view,” Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Group, said.

“If more Fed members appear a bit skeptical in the days to come, the stock market is likely to pull back again, while the dollar is likely to stay supported.”

A bigger-than-expected spike in U.S. inflation last week stirred fears over early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, although most officials in the bank saw it as transitory.