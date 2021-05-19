Corn futures rebound on strong Chinese demand, wheat firms

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures bounced back on Thursday, with prices climbing 0.8% as the market was underpinned by strong demand from China.

Wheat rose after three sessions of decline, while soybeans inched higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.8% to $6.63-3/4 a bushel by 0028 GMT, having closed largely unchanged in the last session.

* Soybeans gained 0.6% to $15.47-1/2 a bushel and wheat rose 0.8% to $6.84-3/4 a bushel.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department announced sale to China for a fifth day in a row on Wednesday.

* The 2021-22 marketing year is still a few months away, but China within the last few days has secured nearly a third of its expected corn needs out of the United States for next season, Karen Braun, a market analyst for Reuters wrote in a column.

* Argentina’s grains exports were paralyzed after port workers launched a strike over what they described as a lack of COVID-19 vaccinations among members, the head of the Port and Maritime Activities chamber told Reuters by telephone.

* Improved growing conditions are likely to cap gains in wheat prices.

* Germany’s 2021 wheat crop of all types is expected to increase by 2.4% year-on-year to around 22.66 million tonnes, the country’s association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Wednesday.