Copper falls on inflation fears, Glencore’s African mine restart plan

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices fell on Wednesday due to worries about inflation and higher supplies from Glencore’s African mine, which could restart as soon as next year.

Commodity trader and miner Glencore plans to restart operations at Mutanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2022, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Good news has largely been priced into copper at this level, but the metal is still in a bull trend “as this rally is fueled by money printing,” commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron said, adding that inflation worries weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2% to $10,283 a tonne by 0548 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 1.7% to 74,300 yuan ($11,563.12) a tonne.

LME copper has risen 33% so far this year, having hit its record high price of $10,747.50 a tonne last week. Stablum said the elevated price will see more copper scrap supply emerge as a cheaper alternative to cathode.