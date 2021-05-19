Commodities Crumble, Showing Limits to a Once-Unstoppable Rally

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Energy and commodities futures swooned Wednesday under the weight of inflation fears, concerns about the global economic recovery and signals China may rein in a rampant buying spree.

Oil, copper, soybeans and almost every other futures contract linked to industrial and agricultural staples retreated amid a broader market meltdown, raising questions about the prospects for a much-vaunted commodity “supercycle.”

The specter of an inflationary contagion is heightening concern that central bankers will curb monetary stimulus, knocking out on the key pillars of a rally that drove commodities to a nine-year high last week. Traders also were spooked by comments from China’s chief administrative panel calling for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protecting consumers from soaring prices.

“Concerns about higher inflation that could threaten or even derail the recovery of the global economy seem to have gained the upper hand today,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “This has led to higher risk aversion among market participants as can also be seen by falling stock markets.”

Investors will be closely scanning minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve deliberations at 2 p.m. Eastern time for clues on the outlook for any anti-inflationary measures.