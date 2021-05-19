Colonial Pipeline Hackers Siphon $90 Million in Bitcoin By CoinQuora



Colonial Pipeline Hackers Siphon $90 Million in Bitcoin



Colonial Pipeline hackers got away with over $90 million in bitcoin.

The FBI is blaming DarkSide cybercrime group for the attack.

DarkSide allegedly shut down last week.

The hackers responsible for the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attacks allegedly got away with $90 million in bitcoin. The FBI is blaming DarkSide cybercrime group for the attack.

DarkSide is an East European-based group that not only conducts cyber ransom attacks but also develops ransomware for other criminals.

In particular, the Colonial Pipeline attack forced the company to shut down a section of its pipeline in the USA. Colonial allegedly paid the hackers a ransom of $5 million. Reports estimate that DarkSide accumulated at least $90 million from all its attacks.

