Cisco Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Cisco (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Cisco announced earnings per share of $0.83 on revenue of $12.80B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8212 on revenue of $12.57B.

Cisco shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.12% from its 52 week high of $54.14 set on May 10. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 3.19% from the start of the year.

Cisco shares lost 1.37% in after-hours trade following the report.

Cisco follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Cisco’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

