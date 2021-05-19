Cisco beats quarterly revenue estimates By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A visitor uses a mobile phone in front of the Cisco booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD
(Reuters) – Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue estimates, benefiting from sustained demand for its networking and teleconferencing tools as offices remained closed despite accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.
The company’s revenue rose to $12.80 billion in the third quarter ended May 1, above analysts’ average estimate of $12.56 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
