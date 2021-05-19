China to Launch $4.9 Billion of REIT Products in Pilot Scheme

Article content

(Bloomberg) — China has approved the country’s first batch of public real estate investment trusts, giving local governments another tool to finance infrastructure projects.

The nine projects, involved in sectors ranging from toll roads to wastewater treatment, were approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Monday, raising an estimated 31.2 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) in total, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

The move is set to expand fundraising channels for debt-laden local governments, and allow retail investors to tap into what Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated may become a $3 trillion market should the trial be expanded to include traditional real estate..

Unlike other countries, China is introducing a framework that allows individuals to buy shares in a mutual fund, which then invests in asset-backed securities that indirectly hold the infrastructure assets.

Read more on China’s move to approve its first public REITs

Bloomberg earlier reported regulators’ plans to authorize the first REIT products, including a waste-to-energy electricity generator by Shougang Group and other public transportation projects.

The trial has so far focused on infrastructure initiatives like highways and utilities. Mostly traditional real estate, such as malls and office buildings, are excluded from first batch.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com