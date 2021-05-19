Cardano’s Millionaire Investors’ Count Increases 13x in 2021 By CoinQuora



Cardano’s Millionaire Investors’ Count Increases 13x in 2021.

ADA’s price reached a new all-time high of $2.46.

The number of millionaire (ADA) investors increased by 13 fold in 2021 as the asset’s rally continues.

Moreover, the data provided by crypto intelligence CoinMetrics noted that between January 01, 2021 and May 17, 2021, wallets holding ADA with a price of at least $1 million have increased 1,231% from 504 to 6,710.

Moreover, the millionaire investors have emerged in a period ADA started to get the crypto community’s attention. However, ADA reached a new ATH of $2.46 on May 16, 2021, according to CoinMarketCap. In line with this, ADA price is trading at $1.76, at the time of writing.

