Cardano Tumbles 21% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Tumbles 21% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.686136 by 00:40 (04:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 20.61% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $55.047716B, or 3.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.666407 to $2.026881 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 3.7%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.389303B or 3.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 31.46% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,580.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.64% on the day.

was trading at $2,953.79 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 15.64%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $749.827836B or 40.81% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $349.162667B or 19.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.