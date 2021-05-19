Cardano Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Plunges 30% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.415554 by 08:42 (12:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 30.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $48.892876B, or 2.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.415544 to $2.026881 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 12.67%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.290554B or 4.09% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.4154 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 42.46% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,224.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 17.99% on the day.

was trading at $2,514.48 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 26.36%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $711.310728B or 41.72% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $302.101982B or 17.72% of the total cryptocurrency market value.