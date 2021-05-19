Cardano Falls 23% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 23% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.455900 by 21:54 (01:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 22.94% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $46.196893B, or 3.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.332379 to $1.553299 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.79%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.623033B or 4.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 40.82% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,816.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.59% on the day.

was trading at $2,309.92 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 27.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $693.888680B or 45.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $268.379227B or 17.44% of the total cryptocurrency market value.