Canadian dollar weakens by most in four weeks as commodities slide

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as commodity prices

fell sharply, while domestic data showed inflation climbing in

April at the fastest pace in a decade but at a rate less than in

the United States.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2135 to the

greenback, or 82.41 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since April

20. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at

1.2013.

Inflation in Canada rose to 3.4% in April from 2.2% in

March, due mostly to the statistical comparison with last year

when prices sank during pandemic shutdowns, data showed.

It was the highest annual increase since May 2011.

“The numbers are within expectations, a little bit stronger,

not like a big blowout we saw in the U.S.,” said Darcy Briggs, a

portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Canada. “I don’t expect

much in the way of reaction from the Bank of Canada.”

Data last week showed U.S. CPI shot up 4.2% in the 12 months

through April.

Wall Street and commodity prices have been on a tear in

recent months but were pressured on Wednesday by fears that

rising inflation could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare

back its support soon. ]

A “number” of Fed officials appeared ready to begin