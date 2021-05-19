Burger King to serve Ch’King sandwich across U.S. from June By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc chain said on Wednesday.

The “Ch’King” sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the United States in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich.

Burger King began testing the new product in September, before rolling it out to some additional locations.

Like McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:), Burger King’s new sandwich will come in three versions: regular, spicy or deluxe.

But unlike any other major U.S. fast-food burger chain, Burger King’s fillets are breaded by hand in stores.

The suggested price will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on region, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty told Reuters.

That is somewhat higher than previous launches of similar sandwiches from competitors.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR