Burger King to serve Ch’King sandwich across U.S. from June By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Burger King company logo stands on a sign outside a restaurant in Bretigny-sur-Orge, near Paris, France, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier



By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Burger King will expand its new crispy chicken sandwich nationally across the United States on June 3, the Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) Inc chain said on Wednesday.

The “Ch’King” sandwich builds on a craze that began to sweep the United States in late 2019 after the fried chicken chain Popeyes, also owned by Restaurant Brands International, started selling its first-ever sandwich.

Burger King began testing the new product in September, before rolling it out to some additional locations.

Like McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:), Burger King’s new sandwich will come in three versions: regular, spicy or deluxe.

But unlike any other major U.S. fast-food burger chain, Burger King’s fillets are breaded by hand in stores.

The suggested price will be $3.99 to $4.99 depending on region, Chief Marketing Officer Ellie Doty told Reuters.

That is somewhat higher than previous launches of similar sandwiches from competitors.