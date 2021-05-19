Bundesliga scraps sale of stake in overseas broadcasting rights

Article content

MUNICH — Germany’s top-flight soccer league has scrapped plans to sell a 25% stake in its overseas broadcasting rights after resistance from Bundesliga clubs concerned about private equity firms meddling in their affairs.

The German Football League (DFL), which organizes the country’s top two leagues, said in a statement on Wednesday that the talks on the stake sale were not being continued for now.

Earlier this month, DFL shortlisted buyout funds including KKR, Bridgepoint and CVC for a sale that had been expected to value the Bundesliga’s overseas broadcasting rights at roughly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

The league’s soccer clubs needed to agree with a two-thirds majority on moving to the final phase of the auction, but failed to achieve that threshold.

In Italy, several clubs there also derailed a planned sale of a stake in the Serie A soccer league’s broadcasting rights unit to buyout firms CVC and Advent.

The sale of a 25% stake in the Bundesliga’s overseas broadcasting rights, worth up to 500 million euros, would have brought outside investors into one of soccer’s biggest leagues at a time when it is contending with a plunge in revenue.

Earnings have shrunk because the Bundesliga is having to stage matches in empty stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic and international TV networks are struggling with reduced advertising revenue from customers.