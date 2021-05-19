BTC sinks below $40K, Bitcoin inflows to centralized exchanges surge By Cointelegraph

BTC sinks below $40K, Bitcoin inflows to centralized exchanges surge
inflows to centralized exchanges have surged, prompting bearish speculation the crypto markets could be building up to a violent wash-out.
Lex Moskovoski, CIO at Moskovoski Capital, shared data showing that 22,917 BTC was transferred onto centralized exchanges in a single hour on May 18. Moskovoski noted the hourly inflow was the largest since the March 2020 “Black Thursday” crash.
Reasons to be cheerful
