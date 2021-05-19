Brazil power sector group calls on Congress to reconsider Eletrobras privatization bill -document

Article content

SAO PAULO — The Brazilian forum of power sector associations known as “FASE” is calling on Congress to reconsider the Eletrobras privatization bill due to the risk of “market distortion” in its current guise, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

FASE said in the letter the bill is “unbalanced” and could “increase the cost of electricity in Brazil.”

Shares in state-run Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday on expectations the lower house will approve the bill and send it to the senate.

