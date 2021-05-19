BOJ to consider extending pandemic-relief programme as needed, says Kuroda By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank will consider extending the current September deadline for its pandemic-relief programme if necessary to cushion the economic blow from the COVID-19 crisis.
“For the time being, risks to Japan’s economic outlook are skewed to the downside. As such, we’ll monitor developments carefully,” Kuroda said in a speech delievered at a seminar.
