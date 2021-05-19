BlockFi Now Mining Bitcoin With Blockstream By CoinQuora

  • Crypto Lender BlockFi is now planning to mine using Blockstream Mining.
  • BlockFi will set up shop in a warehouse in Adel, GA with up to 300 MW power.
  • BlockFi will run a mix of MicroBT and Bitmain miners for the project.

Crypto lender BlockFi has paired up with Blockstream to mine Bitcoin. The digital asset infrastructure company’s mining division will support BlockFi’s new mining hardware.

The company will set up shop in Blockstream’s warehouse based in Adel, Georgia. The facility is able to support up to 300 megawatts of power capacity for mining. It is also equipped with cooling and air filtration technology to enhance efficiency.

“As BlockFi looks to expand our offerings to the mining community and accumulate bitcoin on our balance sheet, mining directly to support the Bitcoin network provides a means to vertically integrate our supply chain while diversifying our revenue streams,”

noted Joe Chu, director of …

