BlockFi mistakenly credits users with too much Bitcoin in promo payout By Cointelegraph

BlockFi mistakenly credits users with too much Bitcoin in promo payout
Crypto promotional schemes are old hat in the industry, with many businesses trying to secure customer loyalty through a range of perks and mini handouts.
For BlockFi, however, its latest promotional offer has gone topsy turvy, after the platform mistakenly paid out oversized rewards in (BTC). One BlockFi user allegedly received a staggering 701.4 BTC on May 14.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.