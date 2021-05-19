BlockFi mistakenly credits users with too much Bitcoin in promo payout By Cointelegraph

Crypto promotional schemes are old hat in the industry, with many businesses trying to secure customer loyalty through a range of perks and mini handouts.

For BlockFi, however, its latest promotional offer has gone topsy turvy, after the platform mistakenly paid out oversized rewards in (BTC). One BlockFi user allegedly received a staggering 701.4 BTC on May 14.