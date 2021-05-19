Bitcoin Tumbles 24% In Selloff By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Tumbles 24% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $34,318.1 by 08:54 (12:54 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 24.39% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $698.8B, or 41.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $34,296.9 to $43,516.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 33.74%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $78.7B or 31.38% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $34,296.8828 to $51,459.1563 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 47.02% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,053.26 on the Investing.com Index, down 39.87% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0043 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.34%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $289.6B or 17.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.3B or 3.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.