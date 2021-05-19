Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China’s fresh crypto curbs

Article content

LONDON — Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday hitting a 3-1/2 month low and dragging down other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk but the news from China sent it as low as $38,514, for a 9% fall.

The coin is now down 40% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14. It is also heading for its first monthly decline since November 2018.

Bitcoin’s moves hit other crypto assets too, with Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, falling 15% to $2,875.36, while meme-based dogecoin tumbled 18%, according to market tracker Coingecko.

Frankfurt-listed shares in crypto exchange Coinbase slumped 6%, having already dipped below their direct listing price of $250 earlier in the week.

The crypto declines were sparked last week by Musk’s reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the coin.

Selling was exacerbated by China’s announcement banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions. It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading.