Bitcoin Sinks Lower Than Analysts Predicted By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Sinks Lower Than Analysts Predicted



Some Wall Street analysts accurately predicted that top crypto, Bitcoin, would sink as low as $40,000. However, the downward spiral took the crypto lower than even the analysts were able to predict.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $39,406.07 with a $75,582,950,663 trading volume, according to CoinGecko.

