Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

Article content

NEW YORK/LONDON — Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments.

The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, fell as much as 30% and 45% respectively, but significantly pared losses after two of their biggest backers – Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest’s Chief Executive Cathie Wood – indicated their support for bitcoin.

While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China’s move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

At one point on Wednesday nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the market capitalization of the entire crypto sector. In early afternoon trading, their market cap was $1.8 trillion, according to data tracker CoinGecko.com.

“It’s not just a small segment of the world that is affected by cryptocurrencies; it’s now mainstream,” said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager of the Plumb Balanced Fund.

In other markets, a move into safe-haven U.S. Treasury securities initially knocked yields lower, although yields rose after the release of minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, while U.S. stock indexes logged losses.