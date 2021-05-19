Bitcoin Plunges 31% In Selloff By Investing.com



Bitcoin Plunges 31% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $30,442.3 by 09:11 (13:11 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 30.79% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12, 2020.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $574.2B, or 41.94% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $30,261.7 to $43,516.6 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 45.41%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $75.8B or 31.35% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $51,459.1563 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 53.01% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $1,934.29 on the Investing.com Index, down 43.35% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0025 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.16%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $226.4B or 16.53% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.3B or 4.26% of the total cryptocurrency market value.