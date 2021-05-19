Bitcoin bull launches pizza company that doesn’t accept crypto payments By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin bull launches pizza company that doesn’t accept crypto payments
Just days before the anniversary of Pizza Day, Bitcoin proponent Anthony ‘Pomp’ Pompliano has launched a pizza company aimed at supporting small business and the Human Rights Foundation’s Bitcoin Development Fund.
In an announcement on Twitter today, Pomp said his Bitcoin Pizza brand would be launching in ten U.S. cities beginning on Saturday, May 22. The start date coincides with the 11th anniversary of the first successfully documented commercial transaction of cryptocurrency for two Papa John’s pizzas — an event now known as Bitcoin Pizza Day. However, while Laszlo Hanyecz’s purchase of those pies in 2010 cost him 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC), Pomp’s venture currently does not accept crypto as payment.
