Billy Porter Reveals HIV-Positive Diagnosis

“I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew,” Billy continued. “It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession. So I tried to think about it as little as I could. I tried to block it out. But quarantine has taught me a lot. Everybody was required to sit down and shut the fuck up.”



Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

