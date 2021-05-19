Biden Energy Chief Says Cyber Rules May Be Needed for Pipelines

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Mandatory cybersecurity requirements for pipeline operators may be needed, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers Wednesday as questions persisted about a ransomware attack that paralyzed the nation’s biggest gasoline pipeline last week.

Granholm’s remarks could be a hint the Biden administration will use its authority to set cyber regulations that have long been opposed by the pipeline industry in favor of voluntary measures.

While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has used its authority to set cybersecurity standards for the electric grid. The Transportation Security Administration, the federal agency charged with protecting the nation’s pipelines, has instead relied on voluntary best practices and self-reporting by the industry.

“One wonders whether it is time we match what we are doing on the electric side with what we do on the pipeline side,” Granholm said in response to a question while testifying on the agency’s budget request before a House panel.

The TSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Granholm’s comments. On Monday the agency declined to comment on if it planned any new rules in light of the attack on the Colonial Pipeline.