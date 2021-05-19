Bearclaw Capital Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bearclaw Capital Corp. (“Bearclaw” or the “Company”} (NEX: BRL.H} announces that Mohan R. Vulimiri has resigned as a director of the Company effective May 17, 2021. Mr. Vulimiri had served as a director of the Company since 2011 and the Company thanks him for his many years of service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

