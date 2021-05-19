Australia April unemployment falls to year low of 5.5%

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s jobless rate fell for a sixth consecutive month in April to the lowest in a year despite a shocking drop in employment as fewer people went looking for work, data on Thursday showed.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed a decline of 30,600 jobs in April, confounding economists’ expectations for a 15,000 increase.

Unemployment eased to 5.5%, the lowest since April 2020 while the participation rate declined 3 percentage points to 66%. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)