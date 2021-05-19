Australia April unemployment falls to year low, A$ rises

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s jobless rate fell for a sixth consecutive month in April to the lowest in a year despite a drop in employment as fewer people went looking for work, sending the local dollar and share market climbing.

Thursday’s figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed a decline of 30,600 jobs in April, confounding economists’ expectations for a 15,000 increase. The decline was entirely led by part-time positions which slumped by 64,400 while full-time work climbed 33,800.

Unemployment eased to 5.5%, the lowest since April 2020, and marking a remarkable recovery from the top of 7.4% hit last July when coronavirus lockdowns tipped the economy into recession. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate at 5.6%.

The participation rate declined to 66% to be back to around pre-pandemic levels.

Underemployment, or the number of people already working but looking for more hours, hit a seven-year trough of 7.8%.

In response to the better-than-expected unemployment figures, the Australian dollar jumped to the day’s high of $0.7744 from a one-week low of $0.7710 touched on Wednesday. Australia’s benchmark share index also hit a day’s high of 6,999.6 points after the data.