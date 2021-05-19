Asian Commodities-Linked Stocks Slide as China Talks Prices Down

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Companies linked to commodities led declines in Asian stocks for a second day amid growing global concerns over inflation and rumblings by the Chinese government about climbing materials prices.

Australian miner BHP Group Ltd. and Korean steelmaker Posco were among the biggest drags on the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Thursday. Energy fell the most among the regional benchmark’s 11 industry groups, as stocks including PetroChina Co. and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. tumbled 5%-10%.

Metal prices tumbled in overnight sessions on Chinese exchanges, with iron ore dropping 6.5% and and coking coal sliding 7.5%. Oil futures steadied after sliding about 3% Wednesday on inflation fears as well as hopes for a new Iran nuclear deal.

The rapid downturn comes just weeks after major investment banks and trading houses including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Trafigura Group boldly forecasted the start a new era of booming raw material markets.

Even with the recent declines, materials stocks are still the biggest gainers on Asia’s key stock index this year, up more than 9%, with energy stocks at No. 3 with a 6% gain. Hopes for economic reopenings had driven economically sensitive stocks and commodities higher until the price concerns flared up last week.