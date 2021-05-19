Ashley Graham Recalls “Traumatic” Postpartum Hair Loss

“I think the postpartum snapback is really BS,” she told E! News in an interview back in February. “I think it’s an unattainable reality for most women,” she added. “And it’s been an unattainable reality for myself.”

“Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off,” Ashley said. “Well, that was BS. And I’m still working on like 20 pounds.” “When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, ‘Hello, new body,’ she corrected herself. “And that’s just kind of how I go on with it.”