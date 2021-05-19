Ark Investment Reports $20M Holdings in Ethereum Trust By CoinQuora

Ark Investment Reports $20M Holdings in Ethereum Trust
Ark Investment has reported holdings of 639,069 shares in Grayscale‘s Trust for Q1. The shares’ value amounts to around $20.9 million at today’s prices.
DeFi and Ethereum enthusiasts have taken the major investment by the exchange-traded funds manager as a bullish sign. Bankless author Ryan Sean, for instance, tweeted his excitement about the news:
THIS IS MASSIVE.
Last quarter @ARKInvest bought ETH…they now hold $20m worth.
Remember when you told you the institutions would never buy ETH?
They keep underestimating this asset.
ETH IS …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
