Ark Investment Reports $20M Holdings in Ethereum Trust By CoinQuora

  • Ark Investment has reported holdings of 639,069 shares in Grascale’s ETH Trust.
  • Etherium fans have taken the investment as a bullish sign.
  Ark Investment also owns large holdings for Bitcoin.

Ark Investment has reported holdings of 639,069 shares in Grayscale‘s Trust for Q1. The shares’ value amounts to around $20.9 million at today’s prices.

DeFi and Ethereum enthusiasts have taken the major investment by the exchange-traded funds manager as a bullish sign. Bankless author Ryan Sean, for instance, tweeted his excitement about the news:

