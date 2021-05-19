Ark Investment Reports $20M Holdings in Ethereum Trust By CoinQuora



Ark Investment Reports $20M Holdings in Ethereum Trust



Ark Investment has reported holdings of 639,069 shares in Grayscale‘s Trust for Q1. The shares’ value amounts to around $20.9 million at today’s prices.

DeFi and Ethereum enthusiasts have taken the major investment by the exchange-traded funds manager as a bullish sign. Bankless author Ryan Sean, for instance, tweeted his excitement about the news: