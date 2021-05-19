Argentine port workers extend strike, halting grains exports

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s grains exports were paralyzed on Wednesday after port workers launched a strike over what they described as a lack of COVID-19 vaccinations among members, the head of the Port and Maritime Activities chamber told Reuters by telephone.

In a statement, the port worker unions said the strike would run until late on Friday. Earlier the labor groups said they would end the work stoppage on Thursday, but they extended the strike due to what they called government inaction over their demands.

Dock workers who prepare ships to sail were among those on strike, along with tugboat captains and sailors who guide cargo ships to and from port, according to the statement. In addition, dock-side grains inspectors represented by the powerful Urgara union said on Wednesday they were joining the work stoppage.

“All shipping is stopped,” Guillermo Wade, general manager of the CAPyM chamber, said.

Argentina is the world’s top exporter of soymeal livestock feed, used to fatten hogs and poultry form Europe to Southeast Asia. The South American grains powerhouse is also the world’s No. 3 corn supplier and a major wheat exporter.

The strike hits during the high export season as Argentine growers are currently harvesting their main cash crops of soy and corn.