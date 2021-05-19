Apple made more than $100 mln in commissions from ‘Fortnite’ – executive at trial

Article content

Apple Inc made more than $100 million in commissions from Epic Games’ “Fortnite” during the two years the online game was on the App Store, an Apple executive testified on Wednesday.

Michael Schmid, Apple’s head of game business development for the App Store, took the stand during the third week of an antitrust trial in federal court in Oakland, California. Apple kicked the popular game off its App Store last year after Epic introduced its own system for in-app payments.

Epic then sued Apple alleging that the iPhone maker had abused its power over developers by forcing them to use Apple in-app payment technology, which charges commissions of 15% to 30%. Apple has said it requires developers to use its systems to ensure the security and privacy of its App Store and that the rates its charges are similar to those of other gaming platforms such as Microsoft Corp’s Xbox.

Before Apple’s relationship with Epic soured, Schmid testified, the App Store, which maintains an editorial team that highlights certain apps, had featured “Fortnite” and spent about $1 million in marketing the game over the previous 11 months. Apple had previously disclosed that Epic earned $700 million from the iOS version of “Fortnite” but said nothing about its own commissions.