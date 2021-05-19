Airbus to close one plant in southern Spain By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen on a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus plans to end industrial production at one of its two factories in Cadiz (NASDAQ:), southern Spain, and merge them into one site spanning civil and defence activities, a spokesman said.
The plan – which is subject to negotiations – would avoid compulsory redundancies and follows months of speculation and protests over the future of the Puerto Real civil aerospace plant in the wake of a decision to halt A380 production.
