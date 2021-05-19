Airbus considers scrapping sale of small-parts business By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus on Wednesday softened plans to sell off the production of mass-produced small parts and said it would consider a union-backed proposal to keep the activity in-house.

Airbus last month cancelled plans to sell two larger aerostructures subsidiaries, and announced a new proposal to hive off the production of small mass-produced parts into a new company with a view to selling that instead.

But after meeting unions on Wednesday, the European planemaker said it would “analyse a scenario in which this separated scope would remain stand-alone within Airbus” while adding it preferred its original option.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR