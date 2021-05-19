Airbus considers scrapping sale of small-parts business By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is seen at the entrance of a building in Toulouse, France, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus on Wednesday softened plans to sell off the production of mass-produced small parts and said it would consider a union-backed proposal to keep the activity in-house.
Airbus last month cancelled plans to sell two larger aerostructures subsidiaries, and announced a new proposal to hive off the production of small mass-produced parts into a new company with a view to selling that instead.
But after meeting unions on Wednesday, the European planemaker said it would “analyse a scenario in which this separated scope would remain stand-alone within Airbus” while adding it preferred its original option.
