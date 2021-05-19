Adani Green Agrees $3.5 Billion Deal For SoftBank Renewable Unit

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Adani Green Energy Ltd. said it has agreed to buy SoftBank Group Corp.’s renewable power business in India, bolstering its efforts to expand capacity.

Adani Green, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, signed pacts for the acquisition of a 100% interest in SB Energy India from SoftBank and partner Bharti Group, according to statements to stock exchanges. The deal values SB Energy at $3.5 billion.

The acquisition takes Adani Green closer to its target of 25 gigawatts of operating capacity by 2025, more than six times its existing capacity. The firm has been seeking acquisitions to reach the goal, after being faced with delays in starting some large projects.

SB Energy has 4.9 gigawatts of renewable assets in India, including solar and wind.

