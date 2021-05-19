A Chinese Coal Mining Hub Reaches a Clean Energy Milestone

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Shaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, achieved a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.

The province received 10 gigawatts of power from renewables thanks to strong gusts of wind, providing 54% of its power load at 11:15 a.m. April 30, according to a post on the local government’s website. Renewables ended up providing 30% of the province’s power for the entire day.

China, which still gets more than 50% of its energy from coal, is trying to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2060. The country’s greenhouse gas emissions exceeded all the world’s developed nations combined in 2019, according to Rhodium Group.

Shaanxi, a mountainous central province home to the ancient capital of Xi’an, produced 680 million tons of coal last year, more than the entire U.S.

