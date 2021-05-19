2 Small-cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double By StockNews



As the economic recovery gains steam, small-cap stocks are expected to continue leading the way. Substantial progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front and fiscal stimulus packages have raised investors’ confidence in small-cap stocks’ prospects. Consequently, Wall Street expects fuboTV (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics (GANX) to almost double in value in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these two names.Small-cap stocks typically outperform large- and mid-cap stocks during economic recovery. The current economic recovery is making for a favorable backdrop for small-cap companies because it is now affording them better expansion opportunities and easy access to capital.

Investors’ growing interest in small-cap stocks is evident in the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s (VIOO) 31.3% gains over the past six months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 15.6% returns.

Because improving employment levels and the government’s fiscal and monetary policy support are expected to keep driving the economy’s recovery, Wall Street analysts are bullish about the growth prospects of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX). Based on consensus price targets, these two stocks are expected to double over the next 12 months.

