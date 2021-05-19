2 Small-cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 2 Small-cap Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double

As the economic recovery gains steam, small-cap stocks are expected to continue leading the way. Substantial progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front and fiscal stimulus packages have raised investors’ confidence in small-cap stocks’ prospects. Consequently, Wall Street expects fuboTV (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics (GANX) to almost double in value in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these two names.Small-cap stocks typically outperform large- and mid-cap stocks during economic recovery. The current economic recovery is making for a favorable backdrop for small-cap companies because it is now affording them better expansion opportunities and easy access to capital.

Investors’ growing interest in small-cap stocks is evident in the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF’s (VIOO) 31.3% gains over the past six months versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 15.6% returns.

Because improving employment levels and the government’s fiscal and monetary policy support are expected to keep driving the economy’s recovery, Wall Street analysts are bullish about the growth prospects of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) and Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX). Based on consensus price targets, these two stocks are expected to double over the next 12 months.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR