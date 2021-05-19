2 Buy-Rated E-Commerce Stocks to Grab on Dips By StockNews

Matilda Colman
2 Buy-Rated E-Commerce Stocks to Grab on Dips

The e-commerce market still has a lot of room for growth. And because the recent tech sell-off has caused the stocks of fundamentally-sound e-commerce players CarGurus (NASDAQ:) and Overstock (OSTK) to lose some value, we think it could be wise to pick them up now.With the COVID-19 vaccine program in the U.S. having facilitated an easing of pandemic related restrictions, some investors are doubting whether e-commerce stocks can keep performing well in the coming months. However, predictions about the industry’s solid growth prospects have held many investors’ interest in this sector over the past several months, as evidenced by the Global X E-commerce ETF’s (EBIZ) 12.9% returns over the past six months.

The e-commerce space was on the rise even before the pandemic and it is expected to keep growing in the post-pandemic world. According to Grand View Research, the global B2C e-commerce market is expected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR between 2021 – 2028.

The recent tech sell-off on fears of rising inflation caused the stocks of fundamentally sound e-commerce companies CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) and Overstock.com , Inc. (NASDAQ:) to decline in price. So, we think it could be wise to bet on them now because they are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry’s continued growth.

