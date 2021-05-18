Which Truck Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Paccar vs. Oshkosh: Which Truck Manufacturing Stock is a Better Buy?



The rising demand for raw materials has led to a substantial increase in the demand for cargo trucks over the past couple of months. As manufacturing and industrial production continues to rise, we think truck manufacturers Paccar (NASDAQ:) and Oshkosh (NYSE:) should be able to generate solid revenues and earnings. But let’s evaluate which of these stocks is a better buy now. Paccar Inc . (PCAR) is a global technology leader that designs and manufactures high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF brand name. The company also designs and manufactures advanced diesel engines, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of specialty access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency and military vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide.

The rising demand for raw materials amid a recovering economy has been boosting the demand for trucks for cargo transportation. Furthermore, the recovery of manufacturing and industrial activities should lead to rising demand for transportation vehicles. Most truck companies are investing heavily in technology and electric solutions to enable clients to track their shipments, enhance customers’ operational efficiency and reduce carbon-emission.

